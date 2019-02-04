Latest NewsIndia

19-year-old woman arrested for raping another woman using sex toy

Feb 4, 2019, 09:48 pm IST
Delhi police have arrested a woman on charges of ‘raping’ another woman under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, making it the first such development in India ever, especially after the Supreme Court decriminalised same sex relations in September last year.

The accused, identified as Shivani, was booked under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and produced before the Karkardooma Court which sent her to one-day police custody. The victim had alleged that Shivani had used a sex toy and forcefully committed anal sex upon her.

The incident came to fore in October last year, days after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality under Section 377. However, the aspect of consent remains a debatable topic. While two men were booked and one of them was arrested as well, the victim, even after repeated attempts, had failed to lodge a police complaint against the accused woman. She had gone to Seemapuri police station in Delhi, but cops refused to book the accused.

In her statement to the magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the victim, who had come to Delhi from a state in eastern India for work, alleged Shivani held her hostage for over two months and subjected her to repeated sexual and physical assaults. She alleged that the accused tied artificial male genitalia to her waist and then forcefully committed anal sex upon her.

During her job to bring investors, the survivor met Rohit, another accused, who told her that he worked for HCL and was ready to invest in her business. Rohit took her to an apartment in Dilshad Colony where he and another accused named Rahul, raped her and shot obscene videos to blackmail her, reported News18. Later, it became a daily affair when she was sent to different ‘customers’.

Recounting the horror she went through during captivity, the victim said Rohit and Rahul pinned her down on all fours on the bed while the accused woman “raped” her using a sex toy to “make her ready for anal sex for her customers”.

 

