Latest NewsPolitics

BJP office in Mamata Banerjee’s constituency vandalised

Feb 4, 2019, 06:32 pm IST
Less than a minute
Mamata Banerjee

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Mamata Banerjee’s constituency Bhawanipore was vandalised today, allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers.

Earlier, West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi has submitted a report to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the situation that unfolded in the city after a CBI team was allegedly obstructed by the police from questioning Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha scam, Raj Bhavan sources said Monday.

The contents of the report were, however, not immediately known. “The governor has submitted his report to the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs). Today, in the morning, he spoke to Union Home Minister Rajanth Singh,” sources said.

The report was prepared by combining the report of the Special Investigation Branch and the reports submitted to the governor by the state chief secretary and the home secretary late Sunday night, the sources said.

Tags

Related Articles

Baby Named After KFC Founder, Gets this Huge Award From KFC

Nov 2, 2018, 07:24 am IST
tanker

A Tanker Accident creates a ‘Chocolate-Highway’. Watch Video

May 10, 2018, 11:13 am IST

Labourer Dies as He Got Crushed Under a Lift in Bengaluru

Jul 27, 2018, 07:03 am IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea’s historic move; nuclear test site to close

Apr 29, 2018, 01:07 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close