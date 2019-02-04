BJP office in Mamata Banerjee’s constituency vandalised

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Mamata Banerjee’s constituency Bhawanipore was vandalised today, allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers.

Earlier, West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi has submitted a report to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the situation that unfolded in the city after a CBI team was allegedly obstructed by the police from questioning Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha scam, Raj Bhavan sources said Monday.

The contents of the report were, however, not immediately known. “The governor has submitted his report to the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs). Today, in the morning, he spoke to Union Home Minister Rajanth Singh,” sources said.

The report was prepared by combining the report of the Special Investigation Branch and the reports submitted to the governor by the state chief secretary and the home secretary late Sunday night, the sources said.