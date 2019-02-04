BSNL announces new plan with 40GB data every day

BSNL officially announced a new plan for its Fibre-to-Home broadband users under the Bharat Fibre Programme which was introduced recently.

This new plan from BSNL offers the users with 40GB of daily data at a speed of 100 Mbps for a period of 30 days. Launched at Rs 2499, the customers can opt to pay for six or twelve months and avail the benefit of 25 percent cashback. However, this cashback offer is valid till February 28, 2019.

Moreover, the new daily data broadband plan also comes bundled with unlimited calling across India at any network that is absolutely free. As a part of this Bharat Fibre Scheme, BNSL’s new plan will also proffer the customers with 40GB of broadband data each day with download and upload speeds of 100 Mbps. After reaching the maximum daily data – FUP (Fair Usage Policy), the speeds will be reduced to 2Mbps with unlimited data download.

The customers will be applicable for the 25 percent cashback scheme on the new broadband plan when they opt to pay for 6 or 12 months. The cashback offered on the plan will be applied on the final rental and there is no maximum limit for the same. For instance, if the user opts to pay Rs 2499 for the broadband plan (6 months), then the cashback amount will be approximately Rs 3700. However, the customers opting for 12 months will get cashback of up Rs 7400.