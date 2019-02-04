Congress MLAs are happy with me, says Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy Monday ruled out any threat to his eight-month old government, dismissing speculations that disgruntled Congress MLAs could pose trouble in the coming budget session of the assembly by staying away from it. The chief minister said he was in regular touch with the Congress MLAs.

The JDS-Congress ministry would not only survive before but also post the Lok Sabha elections and complete its full five-year term, he told reporters here. His remarks come amid reports that disgruntled Congress lawmakers on the BJP’s radar for poaching as part of its bid to topple the ruling coalition might keep away from the session beginning February 6.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah accused BJP of offering Rs 50 crore to his party MLAs and asserted that the saffron party was living under the illusion of coming to power. None of the Congress MLAs would fall for it even if offered Rs 100 crore, he told media in Koppal.

Kumaraswamy, in reply to a query, said he had no problem and was relaxed. “Some sections of media are projecting instability, saying disgruntled legislators will not attend the session… They (Cong MLAs) are in regular touch with me. I don’t know whether they are in touch with the Congress. I spoke to them today also. They will come to the session… no problem,” he said.