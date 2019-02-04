Father of Soldier Killed by Terrorists Joins BJP

Army jawan Aurangzeb was kidnapped and brutally killed by terrorists last year in Pulwama. His father, Mohammad Hanief on Sunday joined BJP in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally.

Mohammad Hanief is a resident of Rajauri, joined the BJP along with former Army officer, Lt Gen (Retd) Rakesh Kumar Sharma.

Hanief and Sharma presented P.M Modi a portrait of his deceased son. “I have joined the BJP for its pro-poor policies. Modi government is the best in the country which thinks about the poor unlike the previous governments,” Hanief said.

Rifleman Aurangzeb of 44 Rashtriya Rifles was abducted and killed by terrorists in Pulwama district when he was on his way home to celebrate Eid on June 14.