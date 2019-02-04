KeralaLatest News

“How about Mohanlal as a Candidate in Thiruvanathapuram Consituency…” Survey For Knowing People’s Choice

Feb 4, 2019
Amidst the growing debate regarding whether Mohanlal will contest in the upcoming Loksabha elections or not, a survey has now come up to check what people think about the BJP candidate in Thiruvananthapuram constituency and whom they want there.

It is known that RSS has three possible candidates shortlisted in their wish list for Thiruvananthapuram – Kummanam Rajasekharan, Mohanlal and K Surendran. The survey is conducted to see people’s most preferred choice among the three contestants.

In a news hour debate in Asianet news channel, Mohanlal Fans Association General Secretary said that he would rather have the actor act in films and not contest elections.

“We prefer to see Mohanlal as an actor. If he contests in the elections, he will be considered as a candidate airdropped by the party” he said.

