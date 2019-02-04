ICC Bans Jason Holder For a Reason You Won’t Believe. Cricket World is Angry

WestIndies just had a very impressive series win over England and the news has brought smiles to cricketing world, except England fans perhaps. Jason Holder has led the side brilliantly in the last two matches, sealing an unassailable 2-0 lead to secure the Wisden Trophy, but will not be around to finish the job in St Lucia next week. Guess what ICC has banned him for slow over rate! Now thats not uncommon. Captains do face such action but what’s funny is that we are talking about a test match which was finished in less than three days!

According to the rules, a team is supposed to bowl a particular number of overs at a certain rate on each day of a Test match and Holder’s West Indies did not do the same. Shane Warne Warne was unhappy with ICC’s decision and urged Holder to appeal against this ban before the third Test in St Lucia.

“The test didn’t go 3 days – can you please appeal this @JaseHolder98 ! What a ridiculous decision – where’s the common sense here ? Ps Congrats on a wonderful series win too. International cricket needs a strong Windies team & hopefully this is just the start @BrianLara,” Warne tweeted.

Holder will be sorely missed. He’s the leading run-scorer in the series, with 229 after an unbeaten 202 in the first Test. The allrounder has also taken seven wickets at an average of 17.