“If NSS Wants to Involve in Politics, Let them Make a Political Party”: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Feb 4, 2019, 01:46 pm IST
Kerala Government has been quite upset about NSS openly expressing their displeasure against the stand government took in the Sabarimala issue. NSS General Secretary Sukumaran Nair has been quite vocal about the issue and Communist leaders have been exhorting him to change his stand, but with little avail. Now CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has sent a strong warning against NSS.

“NSS need not threaten CPI(M)>. We approach NSS and SNDP leaders considering they are voters. Sukumaran nair needn’t do a shadow fight. Even the members of NSS are not happy that the leadership is involving in politics. If NSS wants to involve itself in politics, let them form a political party” he said.

