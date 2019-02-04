Man commits suicide in prison

A man arrested on Sunday night allegedly committed suicide in the Dimni police station lock-up in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, an official said.

Raghuraj Tomar, 34, was arrested with firearms and was lodged in the Dimni police station lock-up after an Arms Act case was registered, Ambah Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) RKS Rathore said.

He said Mr Tomar hanged himself with a shawl from a bar of the lock-up’s window.

The accused’s family protested outside the police station today demanding that the personnel responsible be charged with murder.

They called off their protest in the afternoon after Superintendent of Police Riyaz Iqbal suspended four personnel who were on duty at the time of the incident, including sub-inspector Anil Bharadwaj, an official said.