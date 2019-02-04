Latest NewsIndia

Man commits suicide in prison

Feb 4, 2019, 11:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

A man arrested on Sunday night allegedly committed suicide in the Dimni police station lock-up in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, an official said.

Raghuraj Tomar, 34, was arrested with firearms and was lodged in the Dimni police station lock-up after an Arms Act case was registered, Ambah Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) RKS Rathore said.

He said Mr Tomar hanged himself with a shawl from a bar of the lock-up’s window.

The accused’s family protested outside the police station today demanding that the personnel responsible be charged with murder.

They called off their protest in the afternoon after Superintendent of Police Riyaz Iqbal suspended four personnel who were on duty at the time of the incident, including sub-inspector Anil Bharadwaj, an official said.

Tags

Related Articles

hot-and-sizzling-pictures-of-south-indian-actress-catherine-tresa

Latest movie sensation Catherine Tresa does a Bikini, See more photos inside

Dec 15, 2017, 08:07 pm IST

UN Staff have committed 60,000 rapes in last 10 years, reveals former UN official

Feb 14, 2018, 01:22 pm IST
Race 3

Salman Khan’s RACE-3 official trailer out : Watch Video

May 16, 2018, 07:29 am IST

Fashion Hacks: Variety Outfits Of Indian Celebrities

Feb 18, 2018, 05:36 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close