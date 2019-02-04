Ministry of Education announces holiday for schools tomorrow

The Ministry of Education has announced that all schools across the UAE will receive a public holiday on Tuesday February 5.

The announcement, which was put out on Twitter, went on to further state that public schools in Dubai and Sharjah will be given a holiday on Monday, February 4.

Some private schools will also be closed, reports Gulf Business, although it is best to check directly with your child’s school if they will be off on Monday.

Internal communications within some schools have sited that the reason for the holiday was due to the Pope’s visit to the UAE from February 3 to 5.