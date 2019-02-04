“Only Two Young Women Visited Sabarimala” Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran

Amidst the controversies regarding young women entry into Sabarimala, Devaswom Board Minister Kadakampally Surendran has now said that as per the report of Executive officer, only two young women had visited Sabarimala. Minister clarified this in the Assembly. He also added that there is no ample evidence regarding the Srilankan resident making the visit to Sabarimala temple.

Surendran further said that he has not received any instructions from Supreme court about offering security to young women visiting Sabarimala.

“Sabarimala priest(Thanthri) is not a Devaswom board employee. He is supposed to work just like any other employee under Devaswom board. Devaswom manual doesn’t ask Thanthri to do Sudhikriya if customs are broken at the temple. If such customs are needed, it had to be discussed with the Devaswom board. The explanation was sought from him since no prior approval from the Devaswom board were taken to perform the ritual(sudhikriya)” said the minister.

Initially, Government had claimed that 51 young women had visited Sabarimala. The list had a number of mistakes in it, Government re-examined the list and confirmed that 17 women had gone to Sabarimala. Now the list has further shrunk to just two!