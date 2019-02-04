Promo poster of Vivo V15 leaked before launch

A couple of days ago, a silicone case of a mysterious Vivo handset had surfaced with little to no information regarding the device. The only substantial information that was available was the name — Vivo V15 Pro and that it would come with a triple camera setup on the rear and a pop-up selfie-camera. Now, 91Mobiles has gained access to official posters and with it, we finally get an idea of how the handset looks and some of the features it will come loaded with.

As per the report, Vivo is believed to launch the V15 Pro in India on February 20 and according to their sources, the handset will go up for pre-order on February 20. Vivo is said to be partnering with Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Jio along with HDB Financial for the handset’s launch offers during the pre-booking phase. The Vivo V15 Pro’s price in India is yet unknown but it’s expected to fall below the Rs 25,000 mark.