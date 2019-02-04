Latest NewsIndia

Sunanda Pushkar death case : Delhi Court sends case against Shashi Tharoor to Sessions court

Feb 4, 2019, 03:52 pm IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will be tried for abetment to suicide in the case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death, starting on February 21.

The criminal case against Shashi Tharoor, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram, was sent to a sessions court today for trial.

The Patiala House Court has dismissed a plea by BJP lawmaker Subramanaian Swamy to “assist the court”.

In May 2018, the Delhi Police charged Shashi Tharoor with abetment to suicide, more than four years after Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a Delhi hotel.

The 3,000-page chargesheet listed charges under Indian Penal Code Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 498(A) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty).

Shashi Tharoor described the chargesheet as “preposterous”.

“No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part,” he said.

Shashi Tharoor was granted bail in the case on July 7.

