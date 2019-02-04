Latest NewsPolitics

Tejashwi, Kanimozhi Reach Kolkata to support Mamata Banerjee

Feb 4, 2019, 09:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee launched a dharna in the heart of Kolkata on Sunday to protest the move of the CBI to question Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar as she accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of plotting a ‘coup’.

She said her struggle will continue till “the situation is resolved.” Her comments came as she visited the police commissioner’s residence after a CBI team which showed up to quiz the Kolkata Police chief was detained by the local police.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and DMK leader Kanimozhi meet Mamata Banerjee at the stage where she has been sitting on ‘Save the Constitution’ dharna since 9 pm Today.

