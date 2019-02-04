Latest NewsTechnology

This is What Can Happen to You If You Leave Facebook for a Month

Feb 4, 2019, 07:56 am IST
Less than a minute

Facebook has been such an influence in the lives of people and there is overwhelming research conducted on how this influences your life. Now another study has revealed what happens if you choose to altogether shun the social media site for a month.

The study, titled The Welfare Effects of Social Media, from researchers at Stanford and NYU, is being praised as one of the most rigorous to look at what happens to people when they log off.

To track social media’s effects, the researchers recruited 2,844 Facebook users, then randomly assigned half of them the task of temporarily deactivating their accounts for a month. To ensure compliance, subjects were paid for their efforts, and their accounts were monitored to make sure they weren’t scrolling their timeline on the sly.

“Deactivation caused small but significant improvements in wellbeing, and in particular on self-reported happiness, life satisfaction, depression, and anxiety,” they concluded. “Effects on subjective wellbeing as measured by responses to brief daily text messages are positive but not significant.

Some of the users who shunned Facebook were able to maintain their abstinence after the study concluded. So what you think? Are you going to quit Facebook?

Tags

Related Articles

Lesser known facts about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Nov 1, 2018, 07:12 pm IST

Actresses booked for prostitution in the past which has been big shame for the glamour world

Mar 20, 2018, 08:04 am IST
pulsar-150

Bajaj launches new ‘Pulsar 150’ Twin-Disc edition in India

Apr 18, 2018, 07:57 pm IST

Sushma Swaraj approves medical visa to Pak boy for liver treatment

Oct 19, 2017, 07:28 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close