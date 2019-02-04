This is What Can Happen to You If You Leave Facebook for a Month

Facebook has been such an influence in the lives of people and there is overwhelming research conducted on how this influences your life. Now another study has revealed what happens if you choose to altogether shun the social media site for a month.

The study, titled The Welfare Effects of Social Media, from researchers at Stanford and NYU, is being praised as one of the most rigorous to look at what happens to people when they log off.

To track social media’s effects, the researchers recruited 2,844 Facebook users, then randomly assigned half of them the task of temporarily deactivating their accounts for a month. To ensure compliance, subjects were paid for their efforts, and their accounts were monitored to make sure they weren’t scrolling their timeline on the sly.

“Deactivation caused small but significant improvements in wellbeing, and in particular on self-reported happiness, life satisfaction, depression, and anxiety,” they concluded. “Effects on subjective wellbeing as measured by responses to brief daily text messages are positive but not significant.

Some of the users who shunned Facebook were able to maintain their abstinence after the study concluded. So what you think? Are you going to quit Facebook?