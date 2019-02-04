This is What Narendra Modi’s Mother Asked him to Ensure in his life

In a five-part interview to popular social media page Humans of Bombay,Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that for his mother, the bigger milestone was not when he became the Prime Minister but when he became the chief minister of Gujarat. Here is the full text from the magazine.

A lot of people ask me how my mother felt when I became PM, but by then the name ‘Modi’ was in the air, my photos were being printed and there was a lot of excitement all over. But I think the bigger milestone for her, was when I became CM.

I was living in Delhi when I found out. Before taking the oath, I went straight to see her in Ahmedabad, where she lives with my brother.

By then she had already found out that I had become the CM, but to be honest I don’t think she knew what the post was about. When I reached, the atmosphere was festive and celebrations had begun. But my mother just looked at me, hugged me and said, ‘The best thing is that you will be back in Gujarat now!’ — such is a mother’s nature, that no matter what’s going on around her, she wants to be close to her children.

After that she said, ‘Dekh bhai, I don’t understand what you do, but promise me you will never take a bribe — don’t ever commit that sin.’ Those words really impacted me and I’ll tell you why. A woman who has lived in poverty her entire life and who has never had material comforts, during an abundant and celebratory time, asked me to not take a bribe.

So, even after I’ve become Prime Minister, my roots remain strong and relentless. Back in the day, even if someone told my mother that I got an ordinary job somewhere, she would have distributed mithai to the entire village. So CM-VM nothing matters to her — as long as the human in the Chair strives to be honest and absolute for the country.”