Mark your calendar guys! Bollywood powerhouse Varun Dhawan on Monday announced the release date of Remo D’Souza’s next dance film but kept its name under wraps.

He teased his fans by sharing a new still from the untitled dance film on Twitter. He wrote, “One “step” closer to the name. The rule breakers of 2k19 are here #3IsComing @ShraddhaKapoor @PDdancing @Norafatehi @Tseries @itsBhushanKumar @Lizelle1238 @remodsouza.”