“White House will be stained with blood”: Venezuela President Warns Donald Trump

Feb 4, 2019, 03:41 pm IST
Venezuela’s embattled leader, Nicolás Maduro, has warned Donald Trump he will leave the White House “stained with blood” if he insists on pursuing what he called a “dirty” imperialist conspiracy to overthrow him.

“Stop. Stop, Trump! Hold it right there! You are making mistakes that will leave your hands covered in blood and you will leave the presidency stained with blood,” Maduro warned during an interview with Spanish journalist Jordi Évole. “Why would you want a repeat of Vietnam?”

Trump reiterated in comments broadcast Sunday that a US military intervention in Venezuela was “an option”, as international pressure ramps up on Maduro to step down.

