Woman arrested for raping 9-year-old boy

A 25-year-old woman was arrested from Kerala for allegedly raping a nine-year-old boy multiple times.

The victim is suffering from blood cancer. Parents of the victim approached the police on January 12 after he revealed his ordeal during a counselling session in the school. The accused is a friend of victim’s mother.

According to a report, the boy told police that he was being abused for more than four months. The 25-year-old accused, Raji Roy was arrested after a preliminary investigation. The medical examination also confirmed the sexual assault of the victim. The accused has been sent to a women’s jail. Roy will be booked under provisions of the protection of children from sexual offences act (POCSO).

However, Roy’s husband claimed that his wife was innocent and she had some unsettled financial deals with the boy’s mother. “My wife worked as a maid in several houses to raise money for the treatment of the boy. When she asked to return some of the money she was implicated in the case,” report quoting Roy’s husband as saying.