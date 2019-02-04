“You Thought Women-Wall Will be a Failure, but see What Happened”: C.M Pinarayi Vijayan

Kottayam: Kerala Government’s Women Wall to protect the Renaissance values in Kerala had raised many controversies and some of the Government’s action post the wall had actually thrown the commitment of Government towards women into question. But Chief Minister PInarayi Vijayan is quite upbeat about the success of the wall. While inaugurating the Area committee office at Changanaserry, he touched on the issue.

“Government can do nothing regarding the Supreme court verdict on Sabarimala. Some people thought that Women wall will be a failure, the threats barring people from taking part in it did not work either. They should now think if their stand on Sabarimala issue was proper or not” the C.M Said.