47 People killed in three separate Taliban attack

Feb 5, 2019, 08:27 pm IST
In Afghanistan, 47 people have been killed in three separate Taliban attack.

TheTaliban launched an attack on an army base in northern Kunduz on Tuesday, killing 26 members of the security forces. Earlier in another attack, 11 policemen who were slain last night when the insurgents stormed a checkpoint in northern Baghlan province. The Taliban made away with all the weapons and ammunition from the security post.

In northern Samangan province, the Taliban targeted a local pro-government militia yesterday morning, killing 10 people including a woman. Four people were also wounded in that attack. The Taliban have claimed both attacks.

