Actor Prakash Raj offers prayers at Christian church,Pics goes viral : See Pics

Prakash Raj is an Indian multilingual film actor, film director, producer, thespian and television presenter who is known for his works in the South Indian film industry, and Hindi films. He acted in back-to-back stage shows for ?300 a month in the initial stages of his career, when he joined Kalakshetra, Bengaluru, and he has 2,000 street theatre performances to his credit.

Prakash Raj visited the Bethel AG church in Bengaluru on Sunday.But contrary to social media claims, his visits to religious places of worship were not just limited to a church. Raj had also visited a temple, a mosque and a gurudwara, which he claims he did, to promote religious inclusivity.

Prakash Raj faced scrutiny on social media, as pictures of him in a church were circulated with one of the claims saying that he has become a Christian.

Prakash raj is a christian, all christians of india hates Modi it seems. Gepostet von Hitesh Tiwary am Montag, 4. Februar 2019

Other posts said that this was hypocritical on his part due to reports of him stating earlier that he does not believe that Ayyappa is god.

Self-proclaimed athiest #prakashRaj had announced some days back that #Ayyappa is not a God. Idiots like him claim that he is atheist bcz he can freely abuse Hindu gods & goddess. This pic is dedicated to all who buy their progressive liberal crap & bark against hindus.@ippatel pic.twitter.com/j4OkCDE9SF — Nishant Azad/?????? ?????? (@azad_nishant) February 5, 2019