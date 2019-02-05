Anna Hazare ends fast after Fadnavis govt accepts demands

Social activist Anna Hazare, who had been on a hunger strike for seven days, called off his fast after an assurance from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that his demands would be met.

“I am happy with the talks with the CM and hence, I am calling off the strike. We demanded implementation of Lokpal. And a decision on this will be taken on February 13,” the activist said.

Assuring that the government will prepare a new bill on Lokpal, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the Lokpal search committee will meet on 13 February. ” A joint drafting committee has been set up, it will prepare a new bill and we will introduce it in next session, he added.

Hazare began his fast demanding appointment of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states where such statutory anti-corruption watchdogs do not exist, and resolution of farmers’ issues.

He has also been demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations on ways to address agrarian distress, besides electoral reforms.

Hazare, who began his indefinite fast on January 30 over the appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs, has lost around 4.30 kg weight in the last seven days, doctors said.

“Anna has expressed his disappointment with the Central and state governments over appointment of Lokpal and Lokayukta. If Fadnavis proposes something concrete, then only is there hope for a solution,” an aide of the activist said.