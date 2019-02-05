Bank employees union leader committed suicide by jumping from the bank office

Bank clerk has committed suicide by jumping from the bank office. Jayan, a clerk at the State Bank of India (SBI) Menaka branch and the district secretary of National Confederation of bank employees (NCBE)has committed suicide by jumping from the 12th floor of the bank building.
