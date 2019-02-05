Earn Rs 2,500 cashback while booking air ticket with Paytm App

Paytm, country’s largest mobile wallet firm, has announced an offer called ‘Fly High in Love’ under which the Noida-based e-commerce company giving a cashback of up to Rs 2,500 on flight ticket bookings. Paytm Rs 2,500 cashback offer on flight ticket bookings is valid for only one-time per user. Notably, Paytm has named the cashback offer on flight ticket booking as ‘Fly High in Love’, days before the Valentine Day which is celebrated on February 14, 2019, all over the world.

Paytm customers can avail a cashback of up to Rs 2,500 on flight ticket booking by using promo code: “FLIGHTLOVE”. To get the cashback of up to Rs 2,500 on flight ticket bookings, a customer should have a verified mobile number with Paytm. Upon the successful transaction of flight ticket booking from Paytm mobile application or Paytm website, the applicable cashback will be credited in Paytm wallet within 24 hours.

According to Paytm, the cancelled order will not be eligible for cashback and the quantum of cashback will be calculated on the flight ticket booking amount excluding convenience fee, insurance, free cancellation or any ancillaries purchased. “If you have not completed your KYC or have breached your monthly wallet limit, you will receive Goldback (inclusive of 3 per cent GST),” Paytm said.