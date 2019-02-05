General Election 2019: Former Cricketer Virendra Sehawg and Gautam Gambhir to contest for BJP

Former Indian cricket opening partners Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir will contest for BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Virender Sehwag will contest as the BJP candidate from Rohtak seat in Haryana, and Gautam may contest election from Delhi on BJP ticket.

Rohtak is considered to be a bastion of the Congress party. In 2014 Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda defeated the BJP candidate Om Parkash Dhankar with a huge margin of more than 1.7 Lakh votes.

Rohtak has a Jat majority and Sehwag’s candidature will also serve the caste equation, as the ‘Multan Ka Sultan’ too comes from the same community.