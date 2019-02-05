Latest NewsBusiness

Gold price at record high

Feb 5, 2019, 09:33 pm IST
Gold price on Tuesday traded at an all-time high of Rs 33,310 per 10 gram in early trade in Mumbai. the base price of standard gold failed to close above the all-time high; it closed at Rs 33,215 per 10 gram.

