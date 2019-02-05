Latest NewsRecipe

How to prepare Nadan Mutta Curry (Kerala Egg Curry)?

Feb 5, 2019, 10:07 am IST
Ingredients

  1. 4 hard boiled eggs
  2. ¼ cup chopped onions
  3. 1 ½ teaspoons ginger paste
  4. 1 ½ teaspoons garlic paste
  5. cup chopped tomato
  6. ½ teaspoon fennel seeds
  7. 1 teaspoon red chili powder
  8. 2 teaspoons coriander powder
  9. 1 teaspoon garam masala
  10. ¾ cup coconut milk
  11. ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
  12. ¾ cup water
  13. 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  14. 5-6 curry leaves
  15. 1 chopped green chili
  16. 1 teaspoon ghee
  17. Salt to taste

How To Prepare

  1. Heat oil in a pan.
  2. Toss in the fennel seeds and curry leaves and cook for 20 seconds.
  3. Add the chopped onions and cook till they become translucent.
  4. Add chopped tomatoes and stir. Cover the pan. Keep stirring at intervals. Let it cook till the tomatoes soften.
  5. Add ginger and garlic paste and cook for a minute.
  6. Add the coriander powder, red chili powder, salt, and turmeric powder. Saute till the oil starts to leave the onion and tomato paste.
  7. Add the chopped green chili and add water.
  8. Let it come to a boil.
  9. Add the boiled eggs.
  10. Cover the pan and cook for 3 minutes.
  11. Add the coconut milk, stir, and cover the lid. Cook for 2 minutes.
  12. Remove from the flame and add a teaspoon of ghee. Your yummy nadan mutta curry is ready!

