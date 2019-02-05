‘Kappan’ is not a political film, it’s an action packed entertainer: Mohanlal

The ‘complete actor’ Mohanlal’ new Tamil film has been in headlines for many reasons. The film titled ‘Kaappaan’ has a big star cast Apart from Mohanlal, the film has Suriya, Arya, Boman Irani and Sayesha.

Mohanlal in a recent interview has revealed that the film has a political backdrop but it’s not a political film, it’s an action packed entertainer. According to him, ‘Kaappaan’ is not a political film but an action packed entertainer.

The movie directed by KV Anand also has Suriya in the lead. While Mohanlal’s Prime Minister character is said to be a grey shaded one, Suriya plays a high-rank NSG officer, who is in charge of the PM’s security. The film is expected to hit screens by the second half of the year.