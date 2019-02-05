Kerala Breakfast Recipes You Must Try: Vegetable Stew

The famous Kerala vegetable stew is full of flavors and can even become your favorite dish. It goes well with rice, chapati, and appam. Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients

½ cup cubed carrots

¼ cup cubed potatoes

¼ cup green peas

¼ cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon ginger paste

1 teaspoon garlic paste

3 cloves

2 cardamoms

½ teaspoon black peppercorns

½ cup thick coconut milk

1 ½ cups thin coconut milk

10 curry leaves

3 tablespoons coconut oil

Salt to taste

How To Prepare