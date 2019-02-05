Kerala Breakfast Recipes You Must Try: Vegetable Stew

The famous Kerala vegetable stew is full of flavors and can even become your favorite dish. It goes well with rice, chapati, and appam. Here’s the recipe.
Ingredients
- ½ cup cubed carrots
- ¼ cup cubed potatoes
- ¼ cup green peas
- ¼ cup chopped onion
- 1 teaspoon ginger paste
- 1 teaspoon garlic paste
- 3 cloves
- 2 cardamoms
- ½ teaspoon black peppercorns
- ½ cup thick coconut milk
- 1 ½ cups thin coconut milk
- 10 curry leaves
- 3 tablespoons coconut oil
- Salt to taste
How To Prepare
- Crush the clove, cardamom, and black peppercorns.
- In a heated pan, add coconut oil and
- The crushed spices and cook for 30 seconds.
- Add the chopped onions and cook till they become translucent.
- Add the ginger and garlic paste and cook for a minute.
- Add the cubed veggies and stir well.
- After about 2 minutes, add the thin coconut milk and simmer. Let it cook for 10 minutes.
- Now, add salt and the thick coconut milk and cook for 5-7 minutes.
- Remove the pan from the flame and add curry leaves. Serve hot.
Post Your Comments