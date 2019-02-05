Latest NewsRecipe

Kerala Breakfast Recipes You Must Try: Vegetable Stew

Feb 5, 2019, 06:39 am IST
The famous Kerala vegetable stew is full of flavors and can even become your favorite dish. It goes well with rice, chapati, and appam. Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients
  • ½ cup cubed carrots
  • ¼ cup cubed potatoes
  • ¼ cup green peas
  • ¼ cup chopped onion
  • 1 teaspoon ginger paste
  • 1 teaspoon garlic paste
  • 3 cloves
  • 2 cardamoms
  • ½ teaspoon black peppercorns
  • ½ cup thick coconut milk
  • 1 ½ cups thin coconut milk
  • 10 curry leaves
  • 3 tablespoons coconut oil
  • Salt to taste
How To Prepare
  1. Crush the clove, cardamom, and black peppercorns.
  2. In a heated pan, add coconut oil and
  3. The crushed spices and cook for 30 seconds.
  4. Add the chopped onions and cook till they become translucent.
  5. Add the ginger and garlic paste and cook for a minute.
  6. Add the cubed veggies and stir well.
  7. After about 2 minutes, add the thin coconut milk and simmer. Let it cook for 10 minutes.
  8. Now, add salt and the thick coconut milk and cook for 5-7 minutes.
  9. Remove the pan from the flame and add curry leaves. Serve hot.

