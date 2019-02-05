CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Mammootty and Sathyan Anthikad to join hands after 21 years

Feb 5, 2019, 10:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

Veteran Malayalam film director Sathyan Anthikad and Mammootty are teaming up for a new movie. The team is joining together after a long gap of 21 years. Sathyan Anthikad informed this in a recent interview.

Sathyan Anthikad has mostly done movies with Mohanlal and Jayaram. With Mammootty, has done only very films; ‘Sreedharante Onnaam Thirumurivu’, ‘Artham’ and ‘Kalikkalam’ to name a few. In a recent interview, the director revealed that Mammootty is one of his closest friends and that they are planning to do a movie very soon. If things turn out as per plans, they will start works this year itself.

‘Oral Mathram’, which got in the year 1997, was the last Mammootty film directed by Sathyan Anthikad.

Tags

Related Articles

Manohar Parrikar will return to Goa on June 15; Mahila Congress’s wait over

Jun 13, 2018, 09:21 pm IST

Rafale Deal: Supreme Court Rejects Petition Demanding a Probe

Dec 14, 2018, 12:22 pm IST

Defamatory case filed against Kamal over Hindu terrorism comments

Nov 3, 2017, 05:37 pm IST

The number of cases of frauds involving ATM/Debit Cards increases

Dec 12, 2018, 08:41 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close