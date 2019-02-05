Mammootty and Sathyan Anthikad to join hands after 21 years

Veteran Malayalam film director Sathyan Anthikad and Mammootty are teaming up for a new movie. The team is joining together after a long gap of 21 years. Sathyan Anthikad informed this in a recent interview.

Sathyan Anthikad has mostly done movies with Mohanlal and Jayaram. With Mammootty, has done only very films; ‘Sreedharante Onnaam Thirumurivu’, ‘Artham’ and ‘Kalikkalam’ to name a few. In a recent interview, the director revealed that Mammootty is one of his closest friends and that they are planning to do a movie very soon. If things turn out as per plans, they will start works this year itself.

‘Oral Mathram’, which got in the year 1997, was the last Mammootty film directed by Sathyan Anthikad.