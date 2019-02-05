Man Finds Dead body in the Bedbox of the Apartment he Bought

In a shocking incident, police have found a six-month-old decomposed body hidden in a box bed in a flat in Bhopal’s Bagsewania area on Sunday evening. As per reports, the flat was locked since June last year and the owners have not been there.

It has still not been confirmed whether the body belongs to a man or a woman. “Everything will become clear after the post-mortem and DNA test. We are searching for the flat owners as only they will be able to reveal how the body reached here. Prima facie it appears to be a case of murder. The body had long hair, so we are suspecting it to be that of a woman,” SP South Sampat Upadhyay said.

The body appeared wrapped in a blanket and kept inside bed box. It has not decomposed,instead, it had become mummified. Forensic officials are of the opinion that the body had been there for at least six months but had not decomposed as it was not in the open and the mattress and blanket had soaked up the body fluids, limiting the release of any foul odour. However, when the box bed was opened there was a strong foul smell.