Latest NewsIndia

Man Finds Dead body in the Bedbox of the Apartment he Bought

Feb 5, 2019, 01:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

In a shocking incident, police have found a six-month-old decomposed body hidden in a box bed in a flat in Bhopal’s Bagsewania area on Sunday evening. As per reports, the flat was locked since June last year and the owners have not been there.

It has still not been confirmed whether the body belongs to a man or a woman. “Everything will become clear after the post-mortem and DNA test. We are searching for the flat owners as only they will be able to reveal how the body reached here. Prima facie it appears to be a case of murder. The body had long hair, so we are suspecting it to be that of a woman,” SP South Sampat Upadhyay said.

The body appeared wrapped in a blanket and kept inside bed box. It has not decomposed,instead, it had become mummified. Forensic officials are of the opinion that the body had been there for at least six months but had not decomposed as it was not in the open and the mattress and blanket had soaked up the body fluids, limiting the release of any foul odour. However, when the box bed was opened there was a strong foul smell.

Tags

Related Articles

Before you ratify foolishness with curses read what your “acharyas” wrote: Abhilash Mohanan

Jun 23, 2018, 09:00 pm IST

Nation-wide general strike: Unions to organise road, rail blockades

Jan 7, 2019, 07:10 pm IST

Bollywood’s hit film maker once ironed Tabu’s dress and was a spot-boy of Kajol

Mar 15, 2018, 03:45 pm IST

Bride-to-be Isha Ambani looks stunning in wedding festivities: See Pics

Nov 17, 2018, 02:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close