Nitrogen Balloon Blast : Karnataka’s Suttur Mutt Seer among 4 injured ; Watch Video

According to reports, a bunch of balloons filled with nitrogen burst into flames when the Seer of Sutter mutt was inaugurating a wrestling tournament ceremony. The meet in Mysuru was inaugurated by Sutturu seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji on Tuesday. The Suttur Mutt Seer and MLC Marithibbe Gowda are among the four injured in the incident.

The tournament was organised on the fifth day of the annual six-day Jathra Mahothsava, popularly known as Suttur Jathre or Suttur Fair, at Suttur, on the banks of Kapila River in Nanjangud. According to a report by Deccan Herald, the balloons burst as the flames of the sports torch accidentally touched them.