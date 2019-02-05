Latest NewsIndia

Nitrogen Balloon Blast : Karnataka’s Suttur Mutt Seer among 4 injured ; Watch Video

Feb 5, 2019, 05:11 pm IST
Less than a minute

According to reports, a bunch of balloons filled with nitrogen burst into flames when the Seer of Sutter mutt was inaugurating a wrestling tournament ceremony. The meet in Mysuru was inaugurated by Sutturu seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji on Tuesday. The Suttur Mutt Seer and MLC Marithibbe Gowda are among the four injured in the incident.

The tournament was organised on the fifth day of the annual six-day Jathra Mahothsava, popularly known as Suttur Jathre or Suttur Fair, at Suttur, on the banks of Kapila River in Nanjangud. According to a report by Deccan Herald, the balloons burst as the flames of the sports torch accidentally touched them.

Tags

Related Articles

farmers

India reaches historic heights; government explores various options

Feb 28, 2018, 07:05 am IST

Amid Trump’s Jerusalem move, this father shows his protest in this manner

Feb 3, 2018, 07:51 am IST

See the huge amount of collection gained by Salman’s Bajrangi Bhaijan in China

Mar 11, 2018, 11:42 pm IST
Sidharth joins Priya Prakash

South Indian Handsome Actor Joins With Internet Wink Girl- Priya Prakash

Apr 6, 2018, 02:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close