PM Narendra Modi likely to lay foundation of Patna Metro rail

Feb 5, 2019, 08:43 pm IST
“While it is not confirmed by the PMO yet, Modiji is likely to lay the foundation of Patna Metro Rail on March 3,” Bihar Urban Development Minister Suresh Sharma told the media on Tuesday.

Sharma, a senior BJP leader, said that Modi will address an NDA rally here on March 3 and lay the foundation of the Patna Metro Rail project.

Last year, the Bihar cabinet approved a fresh detailed project report (DPR) for the Patna Metro Rail and sanctioned Rs 17,887.56 crore for the same.

The Union government approved the DPR in November.

According to the DPR, in the first phase, a 33.1-km-long track having two corridors — east-west and north-south — will be set up in Patna.

The west-east corridor would run between Danapur and Patna railway station via Dakbungalow Square while the south-north corridor would run between the Inter-State Bus Terminal and Gandhi Maidan via Rajendra Nagar and Ashok Rajpath.

The project is expected to be completed in five years from the date of its commencement.

