PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate ASEAN meet in Bengaluru

Feb 5, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ASEAN Chambers of Commerce & Industry Business Meet in Bengaluru on February 25.

The three-day conference, which is being organised by the FKCCI in collaboration with the State Government will see participation of business leaders, industrialists, exporters and importers of 30 countries.

FKCCI president Sudhakar S Shetty said at a curtain raiser that they are expecting the participation of about 2,000 delegates, 125 speakers, 1,500 organisations and over 120 exhibitors.

 

