Popular television actress joins Congress

Feb 5, 2019, 07:28 pm IST
Popular television actress Shilpa Shinde joined the Congress party on Tuesday in presence of Maharashtra Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam.

While the actress has refused to comment on the reports, sources from within the Congress party confirmed that the Bigg Boss winner is likely to join the party ahead of elections.

Shinde had debuted in the year 1999 and played the lead role of Angoori Bhabhi in the popular serial Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hain. She reportedly left the show in 2016. In October 2017, she took part in reality TV show Big Boss 11 and won the same on January 14, 2018.

Born on August 28, 1977, in a middle-class Maharashtrian family, Shinde’s father Satyadev Shinde was a High Court judge. He reportedly passed away in 2013.

