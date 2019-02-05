Sabarimala Women Entry: Kanakadurga got court order for entering her house

The court has grant permission to Kanakadurga to enter her house. Pulamnathol Grama Nyayalayam has given the order. The court has instructed that nobody should blcok her in entering the house and also the house must not be sold as it is in the name of her husband.

Kanakadurga is the women activist who made history by entering the Sabarimala Aiyappa temple. She was denied permission to enter her house. She has approached the court for legal assistance. Earlier she was beaten by her mother in law. Her brother has said that she should apologize to the Hindu community otherwise will not allow her to enter the home.

Kanakadurga has been staying in a government shelter home after she was denied permission to enter her house by her husband and relatives.