Senior Congress leader blames party insiders for his defeat

Senior Congress leader and party’s national spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala has criticised that some party leaders are behind his defeat in the Jind by-poll. Senior Congress leader claimed that party leaders didn’t help him in the highly-anticipated election

Speaking at a meeting in Kaithal, Haryana, Surjewala hinted that this election defeat is somewhat similar to the 1993 by-poll defeat where he was defeated allegedly due to backstabbing by a former Congress’ Chief Minister. Surjewala further urged that the Grand Old party is deeply rooted and those who are trying to demean the Congress party should know that such attempts had been made in the past as well but they never succeeded.

In Jind, BJP’s Krishan Lal Middha defeated Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. With a poor show in Jind assembly bypoll result, Surjewala finished third securing only 22,740 votes against the 50,566 votes bagged by BJP’s Krishan Lal Middha.