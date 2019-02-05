Student’s clash at CUSAT Hostel; SFI activists blocked police station

Students clash at CUSAT hostel. The tension occurred after a group of SFI-DYFI activists barged into the premises of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) engineering college hostel and damaged furniture and vehicles.

The attack is believed to be a fallout of the clash between students, following the CUSAT senate elections on Monday.

The Students Federation of Indian (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists alleged that bottles and stones were hurled at them from the hostel.

Meanwhile, SFI staged a protest in front of the police station demanding the release of their activists detained in connection with the incident. The activists also damaged the window panes of the police station.