Teenage boy hanged himself after his family refused to buy him a new smartphone to play PUBG Mobile

Feb 5, 2019, 07:14 am IST
An 18-year-old teenage boy took his life by hanging himself after his family refused to buy him a new, high-end smartphone to play PUBG Mobile, Republic World reported. While the teen’s family had agreed to buy him a phone under Rs 20,000, he had demanded a costlier smartphone that costs around Rs 37,000.

A case of accidental death has been registered and an investigation is underway. PUBG game has been banned in some educational institutes, including Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and primary schools in Gujarat.

Recently, Jammu & Kashmir Students body and medical doctors association urged the governor to enforce a ban on the popular game.

Even while PUBG Mobile faces severe criticisms from all over the country, the game has been receiving regular updates to enhance the gameplay. The biggest update coming to the game is going to add a limited-period zombie mode in the game, which will add living dead creatures while players fight one another in the shrinking game zone.

