Union ministers,CM Devendra Fadnavis meet Anna Hazare, urge him to call off fast

Amid concerns over social activist Anna Hazare’s health, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and two Union ministers Tuesday met the 81-year-old here and requested him to call off his fast.

Hazare, who began his indefinite fast on January 30 over appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs, has lost around 4.30 kg weight in the last seven days, doctors said.

Fadnavis reached Hazare’s native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district in the afternoon and held talks with him. Union ministers Radha Mohan Singh and Subhash Bhamre and Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan were also present.

The chief minister requested Hazare to call off the fast.

“Anna has expressed his disappointment with the Central and state governments over appointment of Lokpal and Lokayukta. If Fadnavis proposes something concrete, then only is there hope for a solution,” an aide of the activist said.

Hazare began his fast demanding appointment of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states where such statutory anti-corruption watchdogs do not exist, and resolution of farmers’ issues.

He has also been demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations on ways to address agrarian distress, besides electoral reforms.