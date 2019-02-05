UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s stage catches fire in Prayagraj

A fire broke out in two tents at Ardha Kumbh 2019 in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Tuesday.

Prayagraj: Fire had broken out in two tents at #KumbhMela2019 earlier today. It was later brought under control. No injuries/casualties have been reported. pic.twitter.com/R4MgA4oY00 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2019

According to reports, an electric short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire but the actual cause and the total loss suffered due to the incident were yet to be ascertained. Five fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire has been brought under control now.

The two tents were of ‘Yogi Mahasabha’ and were set up especially for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Both the tents, situated at sector 15 on Old GT Road have been gutted in the fire.