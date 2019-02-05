Latest NewsIndia

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s stage catches fire in Prayagraj

Feb 5, 2019, 03:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

A fire broke out in two tents at Ardha Kumbh 2019 in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Tuesday.

According to reports, an electric short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire but the actual cause and the total loss suffered due to the incident were yet to be ascertained. Five fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire has been brought under control now.

The two tents were of ‘Yogi Mahasabha’ and were set up especially for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Both the tents, situated at sector 15 on Old GT Road have been gutted in the fire.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Video: Woman spends night on street with son’s body

Sep 14, 2017, 07:26 pm IST

Pakistan slams Narendra Modi’s conspiracy charge

Dec 19, 2017, 03:13 pm IST

Trump follows PM Modi’s steps for country’s development : Yogi Adityanath

Jan 19, 2018, 10:27 pm IST
cyber law

Honey trap: Indian youth shares secret information related to security and Army

Jul 8, 2017, 07:40 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close