Vijay Sethupathi to play politician in ‘Thuglak’

Feb 5, 2019, 11:26 pm IST
Makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi to play the role of a politician in his next film. He signed a movie with debutant Delhiprasad Deenadayal, who was an associate in ’96’. The movie titled as ‘Thuglak’ is a political entertainer with fantasy elements in it. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as a politician in the movie.

Balaji Tharaneetharan, who has directed movies like ‘Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom’ and ‘Seethakaathi’, is penning the dialogues. ’96’ fame Govind Vasantha has been signed as the composer.

Lalit Kumar of 7 Screen Studio is producing the movie. The shoot is scheduled to commence by June.

