You Could Have Bought a Luxury Car with the Price this Man Spend for Getting His Dream License Plate Number

Thiruvananthapuram: KL-01-CK-1 will now be the king of the fancy license plate number. This was bought for a record price by Entrepreneur K S Balagopal from Thiruvananthapuram. He spent Rs 31 Lakhs for his dream number. To put things in perspective, that’s more expensive than a Mercedez Benz A-Class.

There was an intense auction held for the number and while two of Balagopal’s major contenders stopped somewhere between Rs 10 Lakhs and 25 Lakhs, Balagopal carried on. The number is for his new Porsche 718 Boxster in Miami blue colour.

The Boxster is available with either a 300-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter flat-four-cylinder engine (base model), a 350-hp turbocharged 2.5-liter flat-four (S model), or a 365-hp turbocharged 2.5-liter flat-four (GTS model). All three engines come standard with an excellent, satisfying six-speed manual gearbox, but can also be equipped with Porsche’s clairvoyant seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.