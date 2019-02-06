Anu Sithara and Kaniha joins Maamaankam

Anu Sithara and Kaniha have joined ‘Maamaankam’, the period film of Mammootty. The shooting for the film is progressing under the new director M.Padmakumar.

After the controversial ousting of the movie’s original director Sajeev Pillai, the makers have gone for a complete overhaul on the cast and crew. Unni Mukundan replaced Druvan and Anu Sithara was signed as one of the female leads.

‘Maamaankam’ is an epic big-scale film that is based on the medieval fair, Maamaankam, where brave warriors from across the country would come together to showcase their skills at combat. Mammootty plays the lead role of a warrior in this movie, which revolves around the life of warriors who plot to defeat the Zamorin rulers.

Anu Sithara, Kaniha and a couple of other heroines are also expected to be part of the movie. Anu Sithara has previously worked with Mammootty in ‘Oru Kuttanadan Blog’ while Kaniha has the experience of sharing screen space with the megastar in another period film, ‘Pazhassiraja’.

Venu Kunnappilly of Kavya Films is producing ‘Maamaankam’.