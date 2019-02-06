Arbaaz Khan chooses Kareena over his Ex. wife Malaika Arora in Dabangg 3

Filmmaker and actor Arbaaz Khan is going to roll Dabangg 3 soon and the reports suggest he has chosen Kareena Kapoor Khan over his ex-wife Malaika Arora for a special dance number in the film. Both the previous Dabangg films featured Malaika. While the first Dabangg had her dancing to Munni Badnaam Hui, Dabangg 2 starred Malaika dancing to Pandey Jee Seeti with Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan.

However, various media reports suggest that Arbaaz has completely sidelined Malaika and finalised Kareena for a special song in Dabangg 3. A report in Spotboye also says that Arbaaz confirmed the news at an event recently while Kareena also gave her nod to the song in the film. This is not surprising considering there have also been rumours of how Arbaaz had been keeping an eye on Malaika’s whereabouts through her driver, whom she allegedly fired a few days back.

Earlier, Arbaaz talked about the movie and mentioned that they are beginning the shoot of Dabangg 3 soon as the script is locked. He was quoted by IANS saying, “A lot of work on Dabangg 3 has been done. We have almost locked script of the film. We have almost locked cast and technicians for the film. Now we are doing pre-production of the film where we will finalise shortlisted songs, we will start production designing of the film and after that, we will do recce of locations.”