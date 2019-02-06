Court extends interim protection from arrest to Vadra’s aide

A Delhi court today extended till February 16 the interim protection from arrest granted to Manoj Arora, a close aide of Robert Vadra, in a money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate requested Special Judge Arvind Kumar that as the next date of hearing in Vadra’s case was fixed for February 16, this case too be posted for the same date.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.