Donald Trump justifies imposing tariffs on Chinese imports

US President Donald Trump has once again justified imposing tariffs on the Chinese imports. During his second annual State of the Union (SOTU) address, Trump said that the United States, after imposing the tariff on 250 billion US dollars worth of Chinese goods, is receiving billions of dollars a month from a country that never gave it a dime.

Trump said that Washington’s aggressive trade negotiations with China have put an end to the theft of American jobs and wealth. He added that he does not blame China for taking advantage of the US. He instead blamed American leaders and representatives for allowing this travesty to happen.

The US and China are locked in a trade war since Trump imposed heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium items from China in March last year. In response, China imposed tariffs on billions of dollars worth of American imports.