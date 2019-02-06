Latest NewsTechnology

Facebook releases ‘unsend’ feature on Messenger for iOS and Android

Feb 6, 2019, 07:54 pm IST
Social networking giant Facebook has released the “unsend” feature on its messaging app Messenger that would allow users to delete messages from the chat-thread within 10 minutes of sending it. “Facebook tells the new feature will be available today on the latest versions of Messenger for iOS and Android.

The company says the new ability is based on the Zuckerberg power, but it underwent ‘some improvements to provide broader functionality to people using Messenger’,” The Verge reported late on Tuesday.

Just like the “unsend” feature on WhatsApp, the function would give users two choices — “remove for everyone” and “remove for you” — on Messenger as well. The “remove for everyone” choice would replace the deleted message notifying others on the chat that the message has been removed.

