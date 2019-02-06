Famous Television actress commits suicide at her residence

Telugu Television actress Naga Jhansi, who rose to fame with Pavithra Bandham committed suicide on February 5 at her residence in Sri Nagar Colony in Hyderabad. As per the reports, Jhansi was found hanging to the ceiling fan at her flat around 9 PM last night and was immediately rushed to Gandhi hospital. The police have found the suicide note and have confiscated it along with her mobile phone.

According to reports, her failed love relationship is suspected to be the main reason behind ending her life. The actress was allegedly was in a relationship with a man named Surya for the last six months and her family was not happy with the relationship. She was reportedly into depression for last few days.

As per the sources, after having a fight with her family and alleged boyfriend, she committed suicide.

According to the police, the actress was alone in the flat. Her brother Durga Prasad alerted the neighbours when she did not open the door. They broke the door and found her hanging. Her body was admitted to the hospital for autopsy and case has been registered in Punjagutta police station.